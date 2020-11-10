A new city approach to crackdown on homes that are the focus of neighbour complaints is succeeding, municipal officials say.
The initiative - involving police, bylaw officers, firefighters and other civic staff - targets landlords who allow the problems to develop at their Kelowna properties.
Fines motivate the landlords to deal with troublesome tenants and resolve problems such as unsightly or unsafe premises, excessive noise, and activity that appears linked to the drug trade.
The owner of one troublesome property was issued fines of more than $2,500, and the home is now vacant, city officials say, citing the development as an indicator the new multi-agency approach is working.
The strategy has also been used in connection with two other homes, in Rutland, one of which has been vacated.
"When enforcement agencies coordinate and focus their efforts, their impact increases considerably," city bylaw supervisor Ken Hunter says in a release.
In issuing orders and fines to bad landlords, civic officials rely on diverse legislation including the Public Health Act, BC Fire Code, BC Building Code, and the Community Charter.
The so-called Property Standards Compliance Team was formed this past summer.
The home that generated fines for the landlord of more than $2,500 had a range of problems, including: more than five occupants who were not related to one another; an illegally occupied bedroom in the furnace room; an illegally occupied utility trailer; an illegally occupied shed; an illegally occupied room in the carriage house attic; and building without a permit in the attic.
People can complain about a neighbouring property at kelowna.ca/bylawservices
The full name and contact information of a complainant must be provided.