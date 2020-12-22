Fifteen percent of the COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan have been identified in just one week, attesting to the quickening spread of the virus in the region.
The accelerating rate of transmission here is the reverse of the situation in most areas of the province, where the incidence of COVID-19 has been decreasing, the BC Centre for Disease Control says.
About seven percent of people in the Interior Health region who are tested for COVID-19 are now determined to have the virus, a doubling of the positivity rate from just a few weeks ago.
From Dec.11 to Dec. 17, a total of 375 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Okanagan. That represents 15.8% of the 2,360 cases detected among Valley residents since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
The infection numbers for more specific regions within the Okanagan, such as the greater Kelowna area, will not be released until Wednesday by the BC CDC.
However, between Dec. 6-12, there were 349 new cases across greater Kelowna, up from 314 the week previously.
Only the Interior Health region and the Northern Health region saw increasing rates of COVID-19 infection between Dec. 6 -12.
Province-wide, there was a 19% drop in the number of new infections compared to the previous week. Rates of transmission declined in the Vancouver Coastal, Fraser, and Vancouver Island health regions.
Since the onset of the pandemic until Dec. 17, a total of 44,776 self-identified health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19. That number is equivalent to eight percent of all health care workers in the province, the BC CDC says.
Care aides account for 23% of health care workers who've been affected, with registered nurses making up 17% of the total, and licensed practical nurses accounting for six percent.
Other health occupations with their share of the total: administrative 6%, dental professionals 4%, housekeeping 4%, doctors 3%, kitchen staff 3%, therapists 2%, and students 2%.