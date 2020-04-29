Complaints about a vehicle with no licence plate driving erratically led to North Okanagan Mounties arresting three men and finding a cache of drugs and a gun.
Police spotted the car a couple of times — and attempted to stop it once — after complaints from the public, but did not pursue the grey sedan for safety reasons.
Eventually, with information provided by local residents, police with their dog, flooded a nearby area and arrested three men in their 20s. A search of the area and vehicle turned up drugs, cash and a loaded firearm.
One of the men was released without charge, while the other two were taken before a judge and released with conditions and a future court date on a number of charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Okanagan Traffic Services in Falkland at 250-379-2164 and quote file no. 2020-1911.