The Central Okanagan regional district is receiving $150,000 from the province to continue working on its floodplain management plan.
Twenty-four local governments and First Nations were approved to receive $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding.
The money will provide funding for flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning, Emergency Management BC said in a news release.
The maximum available funding is $150,000.
Vernon is receiving $149,950 for Lower BX Creek and Vernon Creek flood risk assessment, mapping and flood mitigation planning.
Enderby is receiving $120,000 for flood mapping and risk assessment.
The regional district is working on Phase 3 of its floodplain plan. After identifiying flood risks in Phases 1 and 2, the regional district will create mitigation and public awareness strategies in Phase 3, working with other local governments, according to information provided on its website.