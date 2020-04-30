Drugs and a Taser were seized and four people arrested when police raided a house in the Lower Mission on Thursday.
The raid in the 600 block of Cook Road was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking, police said in a news release.
The drugs were believed to be fentanyl. Stolen property was also seized.
Three of the four people arrested were released. The fourth was held in custody for a court appearance on an unrelated charge.
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is now considering charges.