Outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Okanagan care homes where three people died and dozens were sickened have been declared over.
Two incubation periods of the disease, totalling 28 days, have now passed without anyone else at Mountainview Village in Kelowna or Village by the Station in Penticton showing symptoms of the disease.
"All outbreaks are challenging and I'm happy to declare two more COVID-19 outbreaks over," Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health's chief medical health officer, said in a Wednesday release. "It's important everyone continues to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities so we can protect our most vulnerable people."
Eight residents of the long-term care wing at Mountainview Village on KLO Road in Kelowna, as well as eight staff, tested positive for the disease. Two residents died of COVID-19.
At Village by the Station in Penticton, five residents and five staff contracted the disease. One resident died from COVID-19.
Susan Brown, IH president and CEO, praised efforts to limit the spread of the disease at the two long-term care homes.
"Staff were able to limit the spread within the facilities while ensuring the people living there received the best possible care," Brown said. "On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the families who lost a loved one during this difficult time."
All eligible residents and staff at the two care homes have now been offered the first dose of vaccinations against COVID-19.
Both Mountainview Village and Village by the Station are managed by the Good Samaritan Society, a faith-based non-profit society that has provided accommodation, health, and care services across Western Canada for more than 70 years.
The society operates 29 care homes in B.C. and Alberta.
While the two outbreaks were declared over, three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in the Interior Health region. Two people died at Noric House, a long-term care home in Vernon, and one person died in hospital.
Eight outbreaks continue at hospitals or care homes in the Interior Health area. Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases, consisting of 41 residents and five staff members. Three residents of the building on Brown Road have died due to the disease.
At Creekside Landing, a long-term care home in Vernon, 20 residents and 12 staff currently have COVID-19.
There have been seven deaths due to the disease at Heritage Square, another long-term care home in Vernon, and there are currently 47 residents and 18 staff who have COVID-19.
Province-wide, another 500 new cases were reported, making for a total of 62,412. Just over 98,000 British Columbians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.