Two more cases of COVID-19 at Kelowna's biggest school have been reported.
A student or staff member who was at Kelowna Secondary School on Nov. 9 and 10 subsequently tested positive for the disease, Central Okanagan Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon.
The case was said to be unrelated to a COVID-19 case at KSS, reported earlier Sunday. That release did not give any information as to when the infected individual was at the school.
A COVID-19 case was also reported Sunday at KLO Middle School. That release also did not give any information as to when the student or staff member was at the school.
In all school-related cases, officials say Interior Health is following up through contact tracing to determine who might be at risk. Unless a student's family or staff member has heard directly from IH, they are to keep attending school.
The Central Okanagan has recorded 80 per cent of the Okanagan's 508 COVID-19 cases, higher than greater Kelowna's share of the total Valley population (54%).
"We all know that the Kelowna area itself has seen a number of new cases," school board chair Moyra Baxter said last week. "It would have been amazing if that situation had not been reflected in schools."
Currently, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's website shows COVID-19 exposure events at Casorso Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary, Kelowna Secondary School, Glenrosa Middle School, KLO Middle School, Okanagan Mission Secondary School, Dr. Knox Middle School, Const. Neil Bruce Middle School, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School, Immaculata Catholic Regional High School, and Heritage Christian School
There is one exposure event at School District 23 in Vernon, at Mission Hill Elementary, and no exposure events at schools in the South Okanagan.