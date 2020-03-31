Total revenue from all sources for Central Okanagan Public Schools is expected to climb by $10 million next year, trustees will hear Wednesday.
For the 2020-21 academic year, funding is projected at $233 million, up from $222.6 million this year.
However, the financial picture could still change dramatically given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered schools with no re-opening yet in sight.
"Currently we are in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and the subsequent planned responses," superintendent Kevin Kaardal writes in a report to trustees.
"The Ministry of Education and all education partners are working together to strategize how we can provide the services necessary to support our students and communities in this incredible time of need," Kaardal says.
The economic and social fallout from the pandemic is currently incalculable, facts which make long-term planning and budgeting extremely difficult.
"Currently there are no plans to change funding announcements for the coming year, however the pandemic is resulting in a recession and circumstances to funding rates and enrolment projection may change," Kaardal says.
At the very least, school managers are expecting a drop in the number of foreign students, whose high tuition provides a lucrative source of revenue for the district, from 400 to 300.
As well, a conservative estimate has been made concerning the likely increase in the number of students attending Kelowna-area schools in September. Projections are for 22,943 students, an increase of only 270.
Including principals, support staff, and administrators, total salaries and benefits account for 88 per cent of district spending. Total salary and benefit costs for the system's 1,442 teachers next year are estimated at $115 million.
However, this is only an estimate as the contract between the BC Teachers Federation and the government has expired and a new agreement has not yet been reached.
For its part, the local teachers' union has asked trustees to maintain professional development grants at $92,000 next year.