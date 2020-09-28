A mortgage broker has been named as the NDP's candidate in the riding of Kelowna West.
Spring Hawes is also currently a member of Interior Health's board of directors, having been appointed to that position by the NDP government in January 2018.
"She is involved in the community as an advocate for the equality of women, people with disabilities, and the full inclusion of all marginalized people," the IH website states.
Hawes has also owned and managed several commercial properties, owned a health food store from 1998 to 2012, and was an Invermere town councillor from 2008 to 2014.
On her Instagram profile, Hawes describes herself as a “wanderer, adventurer, solitary heart, and rejecter of the status quo.”
Hawes, a quadriplegic as a result of a mountain biking injury, unsuccessfully sought the NDP nomination for the riding of Columbia River-Revelstoke before the 2016 provincial election.
“I have had significant personal challenges, but that hasn’t limited me,” Hawes said when she announced her intention to seek the nomination, ultimately won by Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft.
The NDP has not yet announced their candidates for Kelowna-Mission or Kelowna-Lake Country, both ridings currently held by incumbent Liberal MLAs.
Ben Stewart is the incumbent MLA and seeking re-election for the BC Liberals in Kelowna West. A Green Party candidate has not yet come forward.