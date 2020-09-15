A complete watering ban has gone into effect in Southeast Kelowna and the Crawford neighbourhood.
A rupture in a transmission main that provides water to East Kelowna is the reason, the City of Kelowna said in a news release. The rupture occurred while Emil Anderson Construction was adding a new connection into the main.
All water supplied to Southeast Kelowna has been coming from storage since the break, the city said.
“Crews are on site working on repairs so that the restrictions can be lifted as soon as possible," said senior project manager Patrick Aylard in the release. "Once repairs are complete, the reservoirs need time to refill.”