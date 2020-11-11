A lawyer, journalist and equality advocate will talk about racism in the workplace in the next UBC Okanagan Distinguished Speaker Series event on Tuesday.
Hadiya Roderique’s talk will start at 7 p.m. online. Sign up at speakers.ok.ubc.ca.
Roderique rose to notoriety following the publication of a 2017 Globe and Mail article, "Being Black on Bay Street," where she shared her experiences working as a young, black, woman lawyer in Toronto’s central business district.
Roderique is expected to talk about racial inequities in the workplace and strategies to help move society toward a true meritocracy.
She holds a law degree, master’s degree in criminology, and PhD in organizational behaviour and human resources management from the University of Toronto. In 2018, she was named one of Canadian Lawyers’ 25 Most Influential Lawyers.