The municipal tax hike in Peachland could be trimmed from almost five per cent to 2.8 per cent.
That would save the average homeowner $30.
Town staff have suggested two cost-saving measures to provide some modest financial relief to taxpayers in light of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postponing a study associated with plans for a new town firehall would save $55,000 while reducing a parcel tax intended to renew town assets would yield another $85,000 in savings.
As things currently stand, the owner of an average single-family home in Peachland would pay $2,381 in total municipal tax this year, up from $2,287 last year.
The two budget deletions, if approved by council at a meeting tonight, would reduce the tax demand to $2,351, a reduction of $30 from what's currently planned.
Town manager Joe Mitchell presents no other ideas for cost savings in his report to council. The town of 5,400 people has 32 permanent full-time employees.
Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the town expected to collect just over $5 million in property taxes and another $1.8 million in parcel taxes.
Including all sources, total town revenue for 2020 was estimated at $27 million, according to a financial plan adopted last year.