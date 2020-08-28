The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a cost savings of almost $1.4 million for Central Okanagan Public Schools.
While the Kelowna area school district lost sizeable amounts of money by having to issue refunds for things like busing and international education, it more than made up for that through cost savings in other areas.
For example, more than $1 million was saved through not having to purchase various school supplies from April through June.
And because classes were suspended in mid-March in favour of online teaching, and in-school instruction only partially resumed in June, very few teachers called in sick. As a result, the district saved more than $1 million that would otherwise have been paid to sick teachers.
In March, the provincial government told all school districts to begin tracking the pandemic’s financial impact on their operations. A report outlining the impact on Central Okanagan Public Schools will be presented to trustees at a meeting next week.
“The net financial outcome of COVID-19 related lost revenue, additional costs, and savings is approximately $1.38 million,” the report states.
The district had to issue refunds of $630,000, mostly in busing fees and tuition paid by international students. It also lost about $130,000 in various revenues.
Extra costs included $85,000 for hand sanitizers and pumps, $10,000 on shields and masks, and $35,000 on additional supplies for janitors.
While the overall cost savings of $1.38 million is significant, it represents less than one-half of one percent of the district’s annual budget of $284 million.