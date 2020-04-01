About 550 Kelowna-area students who are the children of essential service workers are expected to return to schools for in-class instruction on Monday.
There will be a limit of six students in classrooms at the schools, the locations of which have yet to be announced.
"For those students who are being looked after on-site by teachers, we would limit the number of students in the classroom to six," Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said Tuesday.
"We will provide work stations that are socially and physically apart, and we will be providing education in a different way," Kaardal said during a video-town hall that included board chair Moyra Baxter and which was hosted by Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick.
Parents of so-called 'Tier One' essential service workers, a category that includes health care workers, police, and firefighters, are now being contacted to provide them with detailed information on the limited re-opening of schools.
Priority is being given to providing in-class instruction to their children because their jobs are "considered critical to preserving life, health and societal functioning," Central Okanagan Public Schools says.
In the weeks ahead, it is likely that schools will also be opened to the children of 'Tier Two' essential service workers - such as grocery store employees, truckers, utilities workers, warehouse workers.
There are also plans to provide in-class instruction later to children of 'Tier Three' essential service workers - a category that includes teachers themselves who do not have access to child care.
Essential service workers had until last Thursday to respond to a school district questionnaire about their interest in having their children return to school. There was "great interest", Kaardal aid.
Since then, district staff have been working to develop plans for both the partial re-opening of schools and, more broadly, the ways in which teachers will support parents during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 23,000 students are enrolled in the Kelowna-area K-12 system, and all schools are currently closed by order of the provincial government.
Baxter, the board chair, said parents should not believe they have to fully assume the role of teacher during the school closure.
"Parents are not expected to teach their children," Baxter said. "Our teachers will be figuring out how to do that."
Teachers, most of whom are now working from home, have begun contacting parents directly to provide guidance on educational resources to use during the school closures. Teachers will have the flexibility to devise learning plans that best fit their students, Baxter said.
While creativity in learning is encouraged and expected, Kaardal said, teachers will still be evaluating students' academic progress and there will be no automatic promotion of students to the next grade when classes resume for the next school year.
"There is not an instant promotion to the next grade," Kaardal said. "We're only part-way through this last term. . . Teachers will be providing quality learning. It will look different, but teachers will be assessing students' performance and providing final grades for them, and a final report card."
"There is work to be done and we really encourage our students and families to be engaging with their teachers who are working very hard to provide a quality education in a very different way," Kaardal said.
Asked by a parent how time lost due to the school shutdown would be made up, Kaardal said the focus will be on providing the best education possible and not ensuring students spend a certain amount of minutes or hours engaged in learning.
"This isn't a time issue. It's quality of project issue," he said. "And teachers are planning that right now."
About 2,000 Kelowna area students get breakfast and lunch through their school, and plans are being made to resume that service next week. Most parents will have to come to the school to get the meals, but deliveries might be made in some situations.
"We'll have a distribution system set up next week," Kaardal said, saying information would be provided directly to parents whose parents receive the meals.
Even if the health situation would allow for it, there are currently no plans to re-start schools in the summer months to make up for the current shutdown, Kaardal said.
Baxter urged parents to be calm during the pandemic, as a way of modelling good behaviour to their children, and also to be patient as teachers begin to develop home-learning strategies.
"We have to be realistic here. It won't be the same," Baxter said of the new learning environment.
"It's a very anxious time for everyone. Children may miss some things that they would receive in normal times, but these aren't normal times," Baxter said. "We don't normally go home, close the door, and stay there all the time.
"The teachers' whole work world has been turned upside down, too," Baxter said. "They've never had to do anything like this. They're taking it on and doing their best."