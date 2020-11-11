Veteran Angela McKnight can’t make it through Remembrance Day services without crying.
From the time O Canada is played to the time they leave, Angela’s husband, Jeff, also a veteran, holds her hand.
“He brings extra Kleenex because we know the tears just roll,” she said.
Angela can’t say why the Remembrance Day ceremony brings such tears, whether she is crying for everyone who has lost somebody or because the pain and suffering she has seen.
Jeff, who served as an aircraft maintenance engineer, comes from a long line of military members in his family including his great grandfathers, grandfathers and his father, so joining the military was a natural fit.
Angela, however, left high school with no idea what she wanted to be.
After watching the movie In the Army Now with Pauly Shore, she wondered what it would be like in the army.
Barely 19, Angela found herself at a recruiting centre. She ended up in the reserves as a Military Police Officer but said she was struggling.
A woman took her underneath her wing and helped Angela go through her records, find out she was qualified as a medic and encouraged her to join the regular forces.
She went for her medic training at CFB Borden in Ontario where she loved the patient care and contact.
After she went through her second level of training, Angela was sent to Bosnia Herzegovina for six months as a medic.
Two years later she returned to Bosnia, where she was introduced to laboratory medicine.
Realizing she needed to upgrade her education, she went back to school and eventually left the military after over eight years of service.
After meeting during Angela’s second tour in Bosnia, Angela and Jeff met again and married.
Angela continued to upgrade her education while working. She discovered a medical laboratory technology program, applied and was accepted.
She took the summer off so she and Jeff could go back out to Ontario to visit family.
With Jeff going to Afghanistan and Angela about to start school, the couple found out they were going to have a child.
She delivered her son in the middle of her first year midterms.
Jeff made it home from Afghanistan in time for his son’s birth and took nine months parental leave so Angela could finish school to become a lab tech.
After completing her training, Angela rejoined the military as a lab tech working throughout Canada.
Angela did two six-month tours of duty in Bosnia, but said Jeff had been to Bosnia more times than she could count. Angela didn’t see combat in Bosnia as most of the political unrest was gone and the country was rebuilding.
During their relationship, Jeff did three tours of duty to Afghanistan and remains tight-lipped about his time there.
“Everything I love about him is there, but a part of him didn’t come back from Afghanistan and anybody who served in Afghanistan I think that is true to say about them,” said Angela.
They both retired from the military in 2016 and moved to West Kelowna.
Angela works as a medical laboratory technologist with Interior Health and Jeff is an aircraft maintenance engineer in the local area.
Angela doesn’t regret her decision to join the military.
“I love the woman I’ve become. I love the mother I am, I love the daughter that I am, I love the wife that I am,” she said, adding the military made her face herself.
This year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Angela said they’ll be watching Ottawa’s Remembrance Day ceremonies on television.
“We may not be able to put our poppies down on the cenotaph this year, but who knows, if this changes, next year I’ll be laying two poppies,” she said.