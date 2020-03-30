Florrie McCallum is peeved.
McCallum and her husband, Murray, are in 14-day mandatory quarantine at their downtown Kelowna condominium, eating the odds and ends from their freezer because their online grocery order was abruptly cancelled after a five-day wait.
“I know quarantine is necessary and we’re respecting the mandate, but infrastructure is lacking,” she said.
“If we had to rely on grocery store delivery, we’d be starving.”
The McCallums, who are retired from their greeting card and calendar importing business Bella Flor, now regularly winter in Mexico.
Heeding the advice of the Canadian government, the couple cut their trip short to return to Canada on March 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thought I would plan well ahead knowing we would have to go into immediate, mandatory 14-day quarantine,” said McCallum.
“So, while still in Mexico, I did a big order online with Real Canadian Superstore on March 23. Because they are so busy, the first delivery date they could give me was March 28 between 3 and 5 p.m. We took it.”
The McCallums went straight to their 11th-floor condominium at The Madison after arriving from Mexico, via an overnight in Vancouver, on March 26 in keeping with the rules of mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving from another country. On March 25, the federal government announced the voluntary 14-day quarantine for people entering the country would become mandatory, with maximum penalties of up to a $750,000 fine and-or six months in jail.
By the way, the McCallums have shown no symptoms of having the novel coronavirus.
“We told our friends and family we’re fine because we have a big grocery order coming,” said McCallum. “For a couple of days, we could eat from what we had in the freezer.”
The McCallums were eagerly awaiting their order at 3 p.m. on March 28 when the rapid-fire texts started to arrive.
Delivery was running behind schedule and it would now be 5:45 p.m., then 6 p.m., then 6:15, then 8 p.m., then 8:15 and then, finally, a text that said the order may not be ready that day.
The text also said Superstore was doing its best to fix this and then provided a link to choose a new delivery time.
McCallum desperately clicked the link in hopes of rescheduling for the next day.
She was told, electronically, no delivery times were available.
She called the local Superstore and after being transferred a couple of times spoke to a man — she didn’t think to get his name — who told her a third-party company, InstaCart, makes the deliveries and that Superstore wasn’t responsible.
McCallum wanted Superstore to take responsibility and make it right, but when she pressed the man on these points, he hung up.
So, she called InstaCart and was on hold for 2 1/2 hours.
“That was bizarre, but I guess they knew I had the time in quarantine,” said McCallum.
Eventually, someone answered in the U.S., apologized, offered a $10 credit on her next order for the inconvenience and then informed her no more online orders were being accepted because of overwhelming demand.
The Daily Courier tried to call Real Canadian Superstore on Monday to get an explanation, but to no avail.
So, we ordered online for delivery.
The first message on the website is that online shopping is available, but scroll down a little more and there are disclaimers that the website may be slower, wait times longer, product substitutions may have to be made and some items would be limited to two per customer.
The first available delivery time offered was between 5 and 7 p.m. April 5.
Who knows if 7 p.m. on April 5 will come and go and the texts will outline delays and, ultimately, a not-today message and an offer to reschedule that leads nowhere?
The Daily Courier also checked out the website of Save-On-Foods, another big grocery chain that offers online ordering for pickup or delivery.
A message on the website said the number of items for sale online had been reduced, pickup and delivery times were extremely limited and you should shop in store if you can.
On March 29, the McCallums made arrangements with a friend to pick up and deliver an order they’d made at Johnny’s Fresh Meats & Deli and a take-out meal from Zabb Thai.
On Monday, another friend shopped for groceries for the McCallums and dropped them off.
“We’re fiercely independent people and we’re not good with imposing on friends,” said McCallum.
With her gripe about online grocery order delivery, or lack thereof, out of the way, McCallum was self-deprecating about quarantine.
“Now that we have food and can have a glass of wine at three in the afternoon, we’ll come out of this quarantine fat, with a drinking problem,” she said with a laugh.
Since they live in a condo, the only outdoor space they have is a balcony.
“It’s different than being confined to a big house that has a big yard,” she said.
“I know when you’re retired, every day is the weekend, but this is a weekend where you can’t leave and go anywhere. So far, it’s like I’ve had a four-day pyjama party with my husband. We’ve been scrapbooking, doing puzzles and bingeing Netflix.”