A gas station, car wash, fast-food restaurant, shops, and liquor store should not be allowed on land currently zoned for farming at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Byrns Road, Kelowna city staff say.
The proposed development, to be considered Monday by council, is outside the city's permanent growth boundary, planners say.
As well, the property is designated under the official community plan as a resource protection area, a classification that does not support commercial development.
In addition, there are three other gas stations within two kilometres, planners say, and the Benvoulin Road area is generally a farming district - although the property in question is not within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
"Staff do not see the community benefit in adding further services in an area that does not have the associated urban development and is predominantly agricultural," staff write in a report to council.
Allowing the proposal to go forward, staff say, could increase price speculation on nearby farming properties with a signal to the development community the city is open to seeing more retail and commercial uses along Benvoulin Road.
The applicants, Gurjeet and Meena Johal, counter that the two-acre property is too small to support a viable farm and promise a high-quality development that would provide 50 jobs, and increase tax revenue to the city.
The applicants also say it's not unusual to have commercial enterprises located beside farming areas.
"This proximate relationship between convenience commercial/gas service and agricultural use exists throughout B.C.," their agent writes in a letter to their city.
Data on the B.C. Assessment website indicates the property was last sold in October 2017 for $1.1 million. There's a home, built in 1946, that's assessed at $150,000, with the land value pegged at $1 million.