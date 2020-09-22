Cops for Kids wrapped up their most unusual bike ride yet on Sunday.
A small group of riders pedalled into Kelowna to finish the 10-day event.
In any other year, a group of about 30 riders pedal through the Southern Interior over 10 days.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was to have riders cover the route in their own communities.
However, after a couple of days, smoky skies sent the riders indoors to complete the 1,000 kilometres on their stationary bikes.
The smoke cleared, allowing outdoor riding to finish up the event in Vernon and Kelowna on the weekend.
Proceeds support the Cops for Kids Foundation. Donations can be made at copsforkids.org.