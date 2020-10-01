For a month that ends in 'brrr', September was more like an 'ahhh' sort of month.
It was the warmest September in Kelowna with records of monthly averages going back to 1994, Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said Thursday.
"There was a ridge of high pressure that just got stuck over us for most of the month," Lundquist said.
The average temperature - a combination of daytime highs and night-time lows - was 17.7 C, compared to the normal for the month of 15.6 C.
Rainfall was just 10 mm, or 30 per cent of normal.
The average daytime high throughout the month was 24.5 C, or five degrees above normal. There were five days when the temperature topped 30 C and the hottest day was Sept. 5, at 32.1 C.
While a variety of Kelowna weather statistics go back much further than 1994, the monthly-averages are reliable only to that date because the temperature monitoring stations were in different locations before then, Lundquist said.
Vernon, where weather records taken near Coldstream Ranch go back to 1901, had its its third-warmest September. The average temperature last month was 17.4 C, well above the historical average of 13.7 C.
Penticton's average temperature last month of 16.8 C was above the average of 15.1 C, but that wasn't enough to crack the top five Septembers in terms of warmth.
Despite some cloud and haze from U.S. wildfires on Thursday, the first week of October will see continued above-normal temperatures.
Highs under sunny skies are forecast to be near 23 C from Friday through till at least next Wednesday.