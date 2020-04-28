A location for Kelowna's newest firehall should be known later this year or early in 2021.
The Kelowna Fire Department is considering where to build the city's sixth station to best serve the Glenmore area and lands around UBC Okanagan.
"There's always opportunities for public input in a process like this but the main drivers in the site selection process will be where we can put the hall to provide the best possible service, and what land is actually available," Fire Chief Travis Whiting said Tuesday.
"Those considerations narrow the options quite a bit," he said.
Construction of the hall is not currently projected by the City of Kelowna to start until 2025.
For the last several years, firefighting for the Glenmore-university area has been based out of a small station originally built for use only by volunteers.
While renovations have been undertaken, the decades-old hall is too small and under-equipped to properly serve the community, Whiting said. The building on Valley Road is also located on farmland, and the site will be returned to productive agriculture when the new station is ready.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at the direction of the province, the types of medical calls to which firefighters are dispatched have been reduced.
But firefighters still respond along with paramedics to "higher acuity" calls, such as heart attacks and crashes where people are hurt, to provide the swiftest possible treatment.
Firefighters have received training under new physical distancing protocols to try ensure they are well separated from one another, both at the halls and when responding to fire calls, Whiting said.
"We do our best to limit interaction in tight spaces, but of course there are still going to be unavoidable situations where we have to be working closely together," he said.