Seven of nine Kelowna city councillors topped up their municipal salary by also sitting on the regional district board last year.
In addition to the $37,400 they earned as city councillors, six of them drew another $18,500 for attending twice-monthly meetings of the regional district board.
Coun. Gail Given, on top of her city salary, drew another $48,000 last year as chair of the regional district board.
Brian Reardon, administrator of the regional district, saw his remuneration jump from $200,000 in 2018 to $250,000 last year, an increase of 25 per cent.
Reardon’s salary was not far off the $264,000 paid to City of Kelowna manager Doug Gilchrist, even though the city is a vastly larger and more complex operation than the regional district.
For example, the city’s total revenues this year will be $491 million — 10 times the
$49 million in revenue taken in by the regional district. The regional district has 88 full-time employees; the city has 943.
Asked Tuesday to explain Reardon’s sizable pay increase, Given said that his contract was renegotiated last year.
“The 2019 number also includes a payout of benefits and accrued time owing from (Reardon’s) last contract, as well as things like overtime spent in the Emergency Operations Centre,” Given wrote in an email.
Reardon’s salary for 2020, when revealed next summer, will likely be lower than the figure shown as his remuneration in 2019, Given said.
The regional district provides services such as dog control, 911, and waste management in the greater Kelowna area. Its operations are overseen by a 13-member board made up of representatives from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and two rural areas.
As the largest municipality in the area, Kelowna has seven of the 13 board positions. Mayor Colin Basran and councillors Charlie Hodge, Luke Stack, Brad Sieben, Maxine DeHart, Loyal Wooldridge and Gail Given sit on the regional board and draw additional pay.
Coun. Ryan Donn cannot be on the regional board by law because he is an employee of the town of Lake Country, one of the local municipalities.