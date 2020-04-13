Three Kelowna-area golf courses will open for the season on Wednesday under playing rules modified because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The operators of Kelowna Springs, Shadow Ridge, and Shannon Lake say they've taken steps that conform with provincial health guidelines to ensure golfer safety.
"An abundance of preparation, industry discussion, and careful consideration has gone into this decision," course operators state in a release.
Golf courses have not been ordered closed but can only open if they implement measures that are to the satisfaction of the provincial health officer.
Golf courses can open so long as they comply with directives on physical distancing and other provincial orders, says Susan Duncan, a spokesperson for Interior Health.
Courses in the Lower Mainland and Kamloops are open.
Most golf courses in the Kelowna area remain closed, with no opening date listed on their websites. Two courses that did briefly open, Mission Creek and McCulloch Orchard Greens, have since shut down.
The provinces of Quebec and Ontario have issued orders that require golf courses to remain closed. The National Allied Golf Association has recommended courses remain closed even where it is legally possible for them to open.
Changes planned for the three Kelowna courses that are set to open on Wednesday include:
- reducing the tee time inventory
- not allowing golfers onto the course more than 20 minutes before their tee time
- all warm-up areas, including putting greens and hitting nets, will be closed
- reducing "touchpoints" on the course by removing ball washers and bunker rakes
- requiring golfers to leave the course immediately after they finish play
- installing signage around the course reminding players to observe physical distancing regulations
Golf course operators say there's plenty of room on a typical layout for players to stay well apart from one another.
"With an average property size of 100-plus acres, the ability for physical distancing (minimum of six feet apart) is easily achievable on a golf course," the release states.
Opening of the courses, the release says, provides for "outdoor recreation and much-needed positive mental health stimulation during this difficult time".
In the Lower Mainland, Fraser Health officials are visiting the golf courses that are open to ensure physical distancing is being maintained between players, according to the Vancouver Sun newspaper.