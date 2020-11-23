A woman who refused to put on a mask was arrested for causing a disturbance at a Rutland business Sunday afternoon.
The woman refused to leave when asked to do so, so police arrested her for trespassing as well.
“Despite numerous efforts by officers, the woman refused to leave the store,” RCMP said in a news release. “She was taken into police custody for allegedly causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer. During the arrest, the woman allegedly struck the officers several times, screamed and refused to cooperate.”
The 41-year-old Kelowna woman was subsequently released from custody on conditions to appear a future court date. The matter will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for review.
In their release, police said: “RCMP note that businesses have the responsibility due to the recent public health order to ask their patrons to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on premises and to refuse service for non-compliance.”