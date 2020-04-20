There will be no parade, fireworks or giant Canada Day cake in West Kelowna this summer as the 50th annual Westside Daze has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Westside Celebration Society, which hosts the free family festival, announced the decision after Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, spoke about the cancellation of large summer events in her update Saturday.
“We do not have enough herd immunity or community immunity to protect everybody and allow that type of event to happen. So I think we’ll be seeing globally those types of events, large parades, mass gatherings where we all come together, those won’t be happening this summer,” said Henry, adding events like the Pacific National Exhibition are not likely to happen this year.
The organizers of Westside Daze support the medical decision to keep our community safe, wrote Leah Thordarson, president of the Westside Celebration Society, in an email Sunday confirming the event’s cancellation.
“This is a heartbreaking and difficult time,” wrote Thordarson, thanking sponsors, volunteers, entertainers and participants who over the years made Westside Daze a success.
The Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong is going ahead for now with planning for the annual Labour Day weekend event, said general manager Yvonne Paulson, but organizers are well versed the current pandemic situation and advisories, and are proceeding "cautiously," she said.
Any decisions about the IPE's status this year will be "well thought out," said Paulson.
Before Henry’s statement, the Westside Celebration Society was going to wait until the middle of May to make a decision on Westside Daze, Thordarson said.
Planning was going forward and all the entertainment was booked. Canada Day events included a car show, circus camp for kids and the giant Canada Day cake. Westside Daze was set for July 10-12 and included outdoor concerts, a parade, kids’ fair and fireworks.
While planning the festival had been on track before Henry’s statement, Thordarson said she had been concerned about how to keep people safe on Memorial Park’s open field and making sure there were hand sanitizers everywhere as well as water for people to wash their hands.
Over the history of Westside Daze, Thordarson said there has only been one or two years the celebration has been cancelled, in each case because there were no volunteers to organize it.
Since the Westside Celebration Society formed in 2001, the festival has never been cancelled, said Thordarson.
The cancellation of Westside Daze will cost the society money because they have already had to pay out for expenses such as advertising, which are not recoverable. The society has always made sure to have a reserve fund, which they will use to cover the losses.
Thordarson is hoping Westside Daze can return next summer.
She put the cancellation into perspective. “This is a year we’re going to have a lot of challenges,” she said, adding it is important for people to stay healthy and get through the COVID-19 pandemic.