Residents in East Kelowna and Crawford are upset after being suddenly hit with harsh Stage 3 watering restrictions, even after a wet spring.
The City of Kelowna surprised residents in the area late last Friday afternoon, July 17, with the possibly unprecedented order to limit outdoor watering to only once per week. The city announced that a stretch of hot dry summer weather coupled with an ‘excessive’ level of potable water use led to the order.
Some of those affected by the restrictions now accuse the city of bungling its recent takeover of the South East Kelowna Irrigation District, including a nearly $100 million upgrade to the former SEKID system.
“Everybody up here is talking about this,” area resident Stan Gooch told The Daily Courier.
“We lived through all the construction – last summer, especially – along the roads. People put up with it because they realized this was going to lead to better quality water, but no one dreamt that it would lead to water shortages on the scale that we are already seeing.”
He said that if memory serves, SEKID water users faced (the less restrictive) level 2 restrictions only once in the past 20 years, and only following prolonged drought conditions.
“Since no one could possibly suggest that draught condition have been present this season, just what is the explanation for putting South East Kelowna on severe water restrictions?”
In an interview with The Daily Courier, the city’s utility services manager apologized and explained it’s growing pains as the city finishes onboarding 7,000 new customers.
“We’re certainly dealing with a lot of people one-on-one right now,” said Kevin Van Vliet, the City of Kelowna’s utility services manager.
He said city staff are doing their best to help people understand why the restrictions were imposed; in part, because a quarter of properties have significant leaks between city hookups and homes, which leads to extra water use.
“All of a sudden with the hot, dry weather coming up, we watched the demand on the potable system start to go very high – higher than expected and higher than planned. We were struggling to keep our potable water reservoirs with enough water in them,” he said.
“We were worried from a community safety perspective,” he added, explaining that maintaining clean drinking water with a little left over for fire protection was the necessity. “Irrigation is our last priority.”
Van Vliet acknowledged the city’s initial communication was not worded in the best way, as it was rushed to residents due to the urgency.
“We did not expect to be where we were at,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate that people didn’t see it coming, and it was very much a reaction as opposed to something we could tell people about six months ago.”
The city is currently in a transitionary phase, he said. Thousands of residents have been added to the water system, many on large green properties. The priority is to ensure they all have access to clean potable water.
After installing meters, the city was surprised to find about 25% of residents had significant leaks between the water line and their house.
“It’s sudden and that’s also frustrating for people and something we’re really sorry about,” he said. “They’re mad because they couldn’t plan for this. We didn’t plan for this either. It is very much a reaction to ensure we can provide safe drinking water and ensure there’s water there for firefighting.”
The city is encouraging everyone to hook up to the secondary, non-potable system, available for irrigation.
“We are working our tails off to make sure that this one-day-per-week watering restriction can be lifted quickly and we can get into a two-day-per-week, which most people can generally deal with,” he said.
The issue is expected to come up on next week’s city council agenda.