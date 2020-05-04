Transit bus riders will start paying fares again on June 1.
BC Transit is implementing new safety measures that will allow passengers to again board buses at the front and pay their fares.
SInce social distancing restrictions were implemented, passengers have been boarding buses through the rear doors and fares have been waived.
Transit will be installing a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing between the operator and customers on all buses without a full driver door.
Safety measures previously implemented included enhanced cleaning and limited passenger capacity.