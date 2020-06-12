The operation of an outdoor activity program for Okanagan kids will be a little smoother this summer with the donation of hand sanitizers and face masks.
Elevation Outdoors, a non-profit group, was among dozens of groups to receive the supplies of personal protective equipment on Friday from the United Way of the Southern Interior.
"Getting these things for free will help us a lot because, as a charity, every penny is important," Elevation Outdoors executive director Mike Greer said. "Plus, it'll give the parents some extra confidence that our programs are safe."
As with many groups, the operations of Elevation Outdoors were suspended in mid-March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program, which offers mountain biking and rock-climbing to youths, many of them disadvantaged, will resume July 6.
Representatives of dozens of charities, non-profits and other local groups picked up the free PPE supplies at events held in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon.
In recent months, the United Way asked local agencies what kind of supplies they needed most. And more than $300,000 in relief funding has been provided through the United Way, with support from local donors, corporations and government agencies, to 35 local charities.
In September, the United Way of the Southern Interior will launch its 70th fundraising campaign.
"We know that it might be a challenge this year for people to donate as they have in the past because of economic problems due to COVID-19," Marianne Dahl, United Way manager, said.
"On the other hand, we're also expecting many of our partner agencies to be requesting increased funding because of the extra demand on their services," she said.