Travel tour agency grounded by virus

Roland Neave isn’t afraid of a little turbulence.
The president and CEO of Wells Gray Tours said the company, which typically books 95 trips for Okanagan residents a year, has already cancelled 16 — and counting — as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is cautioning people not to be too hasty about scrapping their plans.
“Sales are down to pretty much nothing,” he said Monday.
“Whenever we have a booking, a cheer goes up around the office, but we had one day last week when we had four bookings on trips. And that’s way down from what a normal day should look like.”
As international borders continue to close, Neave said, the company has cancelled bookings for March, April and into May.
“We just decided this morning to cancel a Vancouver Island . . . tour for the middle of May,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a case of a tour is just not practical to run anymore because we’d be exposing our customers to things.”
And although certain domestic trips carry fewer than 50 passengers on large tour buses, Neave said even confining his customers — primarily seniors — to that type of space isn’t a risk he’s willing to take.
But with 48 years in the industry, Neave isn’t concerned, saying previous years’ profits will help carry the company through as he continues to pay his employees, many of whom are working from home, until the end of April.
“The closest comparisons would be 9/11 and 12 years ago, when the markets crashed,” said Neave. “But those were short-lived. We had a lot of cancellations in 2001, especially the tourists going by air to places, because people were nervous, but it bounced back by 2002.”
And his advice to anyone who has a trip booked through a travel agency and is thinking of cancelling it? Depending on the company, “hold off,” he said.
“If (you) cancel a tour before we cancel it, there’s a penalty for cancelling it,” Neave explained, adding certain travel insurance companies won’t cover the cost if a traveller cancels a booking for fear of going.
Wells Gray Tours, he continued, will refund customers if the company, rather than the customer, cancels the booking. Sometimes there may be a delay in processing refunds, though, said Neave, because money may have already been sent abroad to tour companies that handle local hotels and guides. Whatever funds the company can’t get back will serve as a customer’s credit for next year’s vacation.