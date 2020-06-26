Vernon is ready to move forward with plans for a new aquatic centre even if neighbouring governments are reluctant.
Council on Friday passed a resolution to continue moving ahead with the planning process for the proposed Active Living Centre.
Staff were directed to review and report back to council on what the process would be and what resources and funding would be required to move the project to a referendum in the fall of 2021.
The plan being worked on is to borrow up to $90 million to build a new facility on the former Kin race track site that includes a 50-metre pool, leisure pool, double gym, fitness centre, walking/running track and multi-purpose spaces.
According to a City of Vernon news release, neighbouring Coldstream passed a resolution that it will not proceed with the centre "until the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project is resolved." Voters in 2018 approved borrowing up to $25 million to build a new cultural centre that would include an art gallery and museum. Another $15 million is needed to get the project off the ground.
Greater Vernon Recreation, which serves Vernon, Coldstream and rural areas, tabled discussion on the centre, the release said.
“While we will continue to discuss this project with our community partners and hope they will participate in the project in the future, council felt it was important to keep the process moving forward and not lose any momentum,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in the release. “This will be a very large and important project for our city and our region, and projects of this size can take four to five years before a new facility’s doors would be open.”