The COVID-19 case count at Big White has risen to 96 but two-thirds of those infected have already recovered.
Transmission of the disease at the resort has been linked to group housing, social events, and gatherings, and Big White remains open to skiers and boarders.
Interior Health on Tuesday released its first update on the Big White community cluster since last week, when the case count was 76.
"These new cases were expected," Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer for Interior Health said in a release. "Many of these new cases were on isolation already, as they had shared their household with confirmed cases.
"What we hope to see in the days ahead is a reduction in the new cases which will show our case follow-up and the additional safety measures are working," Mema said.
Appropriate self-isolation quarters have been arranged for everyone connected to Big White who had been living previously in group housing.
While Ontario has closed ski hills because of surging COVID-19 case numbers in that province, there are no current plans to shut down Big White, IH says.
"We know that skiing and enjoying winter activities are important and we want this to be a great ski season," Mema said. "It is safe to enjoy the outdoors, and we ask that everyone follows all public health orders by staying to your local hill, skiing with your household bubble, and following all safety protocols ski hills have in place."
"It is safe to go to Big White," she added.
Of the 96 people as of Tuesday who had contracted COVID-19 in the Big White cluster, 69 live at the mountain. Sixty-four of those who were infected have already recovered, and no linked to this cluster is in hospital.