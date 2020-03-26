West Kelowna’s bulk water filling station will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday.
The station is located at the corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith roads and is for Lakeview water system residents who want clean water while they are under a water-quality advisory.
Weekend hours will be announced sometime Friday.
The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, residents must use gloves when filling bottles, bring their own clean containers and stay two metres apart.