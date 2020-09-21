Current city councillor and former TV journalist Mohini Singh is interested in running for the BC Liberals in the riding of Kelowna-Mission.
Incumbent MLA Steve Thomson is quitting politics and the party needs to make a quick decision on who will replace him for the Oct. 24 provincial election.
“I’ve been interested in running for the BC Liberals for some time,” Singh said, adding she had expressed that desire twice in recent months directly to Leader Andrew Wilkinson.
“The BC Liberals are a sort of an amalgamation between the federal Liberals and the federal Conservatives. Ideologically, I’m very much a centrist and I feel I could bring an important voice to that table,” Singh said.
Singh, 60, was a journalist for CHBC, now called Global Okanagan, from 1989 until 2011, when she began working for the Ministry of Agriculture. For her charity work and community involvement, she was named to the Order of BC in 2008 and was named Kelowna’s Woman of the Year in 2009.
Singh was first elected to city council in 2011, and won re-election in 2014 and 2018.
“I’ve been serving my community in one way or another for more than 30 years, and I’d like to continue that representation at the provincial level,” Singh said.
Renee Merrifield Wasylyk, a high-profile Kelowna developer who lost the Conservative nomination to Tracy Gray before last year’s federal election, has also expressed an interest in running for the BC Liberals in Kelowna-Mission.
Last December, when Thomson announced he would not run again, Merrifield Wasylyk praised him as “an amazing MLA” and thanked him for “allowing the next generation of politicians to emerge”.
“I am open to a future in politics, but won’t be making any decisions right now,” Merrifield Wasylyk wrote in an email to The Daily Courier in December 2019. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
Given the election is just over one month away, there almost certainly won’t be a contested nomination process for Kelowna-Mission, or any of the approximately four dozen ridings so far without a Liberal candidate, a well-placed party source said.
Instead, Wilkinson is likely to appoint candidates, the source said.
“Of course, party members usually look forward to contested nominations for the excitement they bring and the new members they can draw in,” the source said. “But (NDP Premier John) Horgan’s cynical decision to call a snap election a year before the set election date just doesn’t give the time for a regular nomination process.”
It’s possible, the source said, that Wilkinson might parachute a high-profile Liberal candidate into the traditionally safe seat of Kelowna-Mission rather than select a local resident.