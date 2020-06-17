Parents should see some familiar, or more encouraging comments, when they receive their child's end-of-year report card.
Students are to receive assessments that were similar, or better, than those given before the suspension of classes in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter says.
"The guidance we've been given by the ministry (of education), basically, says students can be marked the same, or marked better, but they can't be marked down," Baxter said Wednesday.
If a teacher believes a student did remarkably well through online learning, the assessments can be enhanced from what was given in the last report card, Baxter said.
Conversely, even if the teacher believes there was no significant or effective learning done at home, they cannot revise their assessments of the student down from what was most recently given.
Trustees last night considered a four-page report that provided instruction to teachers on how the final report card should be prepared.
Some highlights from the report:
- 'Teachers are empowered to use their professional judgement to determine a final grade/assessment for each student based on work completed prior to March break and the assessment of learning opportunities that students participated in during the remainder of the school year. For many students, the majority of evidence of student learning will have occurred prior to March break'
- 'Final evaluations will be a reflection of student learning over the course of the year, weighed heavily toward evidence of learning collected before March break'
- 'It is important that we not penalize our students for the circumstances that they may have found themselves in during this time'
- 'We cannot presume to know each student's experience of this pandemic or to know all of what each student is coping with, and how it has affected their learning'
- Students are still expected to complete self-assessments of how their learning progressed during the suspension of in-class instruction and teachers may use that information in their reports
- For students in Grades 10-12, there is no expectation that students will have engaged in a minimum number of hours of at-home learning that teachers rely on in completing assessments
- If a student is Grades 10-12 appears not to have engaged in any learning activities since the suspension of classes, their report cards are to be devised "on a case-by-case basis through an examination of the student's circumstances by the school-based team, couple with teacher professional judgement", the report states.
- A designation of 'standing granted' can be given to ensure a student's eligibility for graduation