A man who vandalized a car quite badly was caught on camera.
RCMP say the damage was done Tuesday night in the Cosens Bay parking lot. The car owner had gone for a mountain bike ride in Kalamalka Provincial Park and returned to find thousands of dollars worth of damage had been done to almost every part of the car.
The car was equipped with video surveillance, which got a good look at the suspect.
"We are hoping someone recognizes him," said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.
The suspect is believed to be 18 to 25 with short dark hair. He was wearing an orange tie-dyed T-shirt, dark-coloured shorts, black velcro runners with black socks and was carrying a silver scooter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Samantha McClellan at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.