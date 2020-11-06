A total of 101 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Okanagan during the past two weeks, newly-released data shows.
Since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, 545 people in the Okanagan have been infected.
As was the case last week, the rate of transmission in the Okanagan is at the second-highest level on the rankings used by the B.C. Centre, at between 20 and 30 infections for every 100,000 of population.
The Okanagan's transmission rate is above that currently being experienced in the Thompson region around Kamloops and the Kootenays. But it's well below the rate of infections in the Lower Mainland, particularly in the areas around Surrey and Langley.
The Okanagan health service delivery area has a population of 377,000. With total COVID-19 cases of 545 since the onset of the pandemic in the Valley, that means 0.14 per cent of the population has contracted the disease.
More specific data on the prevalence of COVID-19 in smaller geographic areas, such as the Central Okanagan, is released only once a month by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
In recent months, however, the greater Kelowna area has accounted for more than two-thirds of COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan.