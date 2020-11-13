Back by popular demand - cheap computers for students from the school district.
Kelowna-area parents have another chance to buy a 100e Chromebook or a ThinkPad e11 laptop for their children.
A notice was sent out Friday by Central Okanagan Public Schools advising that limited quantities of the devices are now available.
In the fall, hundreds of the computers, which are said to be "ruggedized" for the rough-and-tumble use that kids subject them to - were sold by the district.
The prices are $265 (taxes included) for the 100e Chromebook and $630 (taxes included) for the ThinkPad 11e Lenovo. Both come with a one-year warranty.
To order, see http://www.sd23.bc.ca/Pages/Personal-Learning-Devices.aspx#/=
The devices can only be bought by the families of students enrolled in Central Okanagan Public Schools.
At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district loaned out nearly 3,000 laptops free of charge to support children during the home learning period that ran from April to June.
But an ongoing loaner program had "logistical challenges and is not sustainable", trustees hear in a mid-June staff report, which is why the discounted sales program was launched.