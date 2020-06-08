The Okanagan's only lifeguarded beach will shrink in size this summer due to COVID-19.
Operations at Swim Bay in Peachland will be modified to ensure public safety during the ongoing pandemic, town officials say.
Access to the area along Beach Avenue will be controlled with an as-yet undetermined maximum number of people allowed inside.
As well, the zipline and rope swing amenities will be closed as they cannot be effectively cleaned or disinfected. Lifeguard service will be provided only between the dive tower and the yacht club, about half the width as in previous summers.
The low diving board will be closed to keep lifeguards the required distance from people wanting to take the plunge into Okanagan Lake, but the high diving tower will stay open.
Lifeguards will get special training on how to do their jobs under current conditions. And swim lessons will not be provided to children under six years old, as young kids require hands-on supervision.
Peachland has had lifeguards at Swim Bay since 1956, at a current annual cost of about $70,000.
The unique amenity is so popular it draws many visitors from neighbouring communities, prompting staff to propose a few years ago that organized groups of swimmers from outside Peachland be charged to use the lifeguarded beach.
There are 19 lifeguarded beaches in B.C., according to the B.C. and Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society. Eleven of them are in Vancouver.
Peachland's lifeguards will take up their positions on June 30.