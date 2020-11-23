The RCMP bomb squad was called up from the Lower Mainland to check out a suspicious package outside Kelowna’s Walmart store.
About 2 a.m. Monday, the bomb squad determined the package did not contain any explosives.
The area had been cordoned off since about 7 p.m. when the item was discovered.
“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads, as information suggested that the item closely resembled an explosive device," said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. "Front-line officers conducted a risk assessment at the scene and chose to evacuate the nearby business out of an abundance of caution."
The area reopened Monday morning.