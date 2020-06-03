People who get their water from the Sunnyside-Pritchard system in West Kelowna are now supposed to boil it.
An water-quality advisory has been bumped up to a boil-water notice due to increased turbidity near the intake in Okanagan Lake.
Turbidity may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process, the City of West Kelowna explained in a news release.
Water from West Kelowna's bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads will be available for free as long as the notice is in effect.
A new water treatment plant expected to open in the summer of 2022 will serve the Sunnyside-Pritchard, Lakeview and West Kelowna Estates systems.