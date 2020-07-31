A COVID-19 contagion that spread from parties in Kelowna has now infected 137 people, health officials say.
About 60 per cent of those individuals have recovered, Interior Health said Friday.
"The increases in Kelowna started with a relatively small number of positive cases. The spread from these gatherings shows just how important it is to keep to (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry's recommendation of fewer faces, bigger spaces," IH medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said.
On Thursday, the number of people infected as a result of the Kelowna COVID-19 exposures around Canada Day was listed at 130.
"Here's what to avoid this August long weekend," Mema said. "Large gatherings, especially indoors, of people who don't know each other. We are urging everyone this long weekend to keep your gatherings small; to people you know; to those in your bubble."
Across all of the Interior Health region, nine more COVID-19 cases were confirmed between Thursday and Friday, making the total since the onset of the pandemic 369.
No new cases have been detected among employees of Kelowna General Hospital. Eight hospital workers caught COVID-19 as a result of the Kelowna community exposures.
No one is currently hospitalized in Interior Health as a result of COVID-19.