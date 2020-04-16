Rent hikes and evictions have been suspended until further notice on Westbank First Nation land.
Band officials say the measure was taken to provide non-natives living on leased land some residential security during the coronavirus pandemic.
"WFN hopes residents can remain in their homes during this crisis," states a WFN press release issued Thursday.
There are about 11,000 non-natives living on WFN land. Many have what amounts to ownership of their own home through 99-year leases, financed through traditional mortgages with commercial lenders.
But others live in trailer parks and in other rental accommodations. Although the Residential Tenancy Act does not apply on WFN land, the band has its own, similar legislation.
"As of April 6, rent increases, notices to end, and all other Residential Premises Law-related hearings have been administratively deferred until further notice," the band release states.
Tenants who cannot pay their rent because of financial distress cannot be evicted, the release says.
However, tenants are still responsible for the eventual rent payment, and the release encourages people in financial distress to "open communication with their landlord during this time."
There are exceptions, however, in instances where evictions are deemed necessary to protect health and safety, or to prevent destruction of property.
And landlords can still enter rental premises to conduct inspections and repairs as required, so long as such visits comply with the band's residential tenancy law.
"In doing so, landlords and tenants are asked to practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of others nearby," the release states.