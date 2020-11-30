Nominations are open for the Kettle Valley home with the most impressive Christmas light display.
The neighborhood's annual light-up contest is now in its third year. Homes can be nominated online at kvneighbourhood.com until Dec. 6.
A map of the finalists will be posted at the site on Dec. 10 with judging live on the group's Facebook page on Dec. 13.
Meanwhile, the fifth edition of the '875 Theodora Road Christmas Light Display' is already underway in Rutland. The elaborate scene includes hundreds of penguins and an 11-car train.
The display, by Ken and Julia Berry, runs until Jan. 6. Lights go on daily at dusk, and the scene remains illuminated until about 10 p.m.
People who take in the display are asked to make a donation to the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, either on-site or through the '875 Theodora Road Christmas Light Display' page on Facebook.