Kelowna will be a dark spot, at least initially, in a new effort to shine some light on gas prices.
The largest city in the Interior is not on a list of communities for which the B.C. Utilities Commission plans to provide some regular information on the retail price of gasoline.
The only community in the Interior included in the list is Revelstoke. As of Monday, gas was selling for the same price in both Revelstoke and Kelowna, at 114.9 per litre.
The initial list of communities for which detailed pricing information will be posted to GasPricesBC.ca was chosen based on public concerns about how much drivers are paying at the pump, the BCUC says.
"There is a possibility that additional data could be collected for more cities in the province, at a later date," BCUC spokeswoman Krissy Van Loon wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.
"Additional cities may be determined based on data availability as well as the feedback we receive from the public," Van Loon said.
The commission administers the Fuel Price Transparency Act, passed by the NDP government last November. The act requires companies to report certain, previously-undisclosed information and data on their activities in the gasoline and diesel fuel market.
The BCUC does not regulate the price of fuel, as it does with commodities such as natural gas and electricity.
But by providing information on gasoline and diesel prices on the new website, the BCUC says it aims to "promote competitiveness and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market", according to a release issued Monday.
While the new site will show the price at the pump, similar to websites such as Gasbuddy.com, it will also have new information about refined fuel imports and exports, fuel volumes at refineries and terminals, and wholesale prices.
The NDP government says such additional information will help ensure fuel companies are held publicly accountable for unexplained markups and price increases.
"I'm pleased to see the BCUC is looking into people why people in Powell River, Revelstoke, Port Alberni, and Squamish are paying more for gasoline, in response to public feedback from these communities," minister of energy Bruce Ralston said in a release.
"People deserve transparency and fairness when it comes to gasoline prices," Ralston said.
A provincial inquiry into gas prices last year, ordered by the NDP, found a 10 per cent 13 per cent mark-up that industry officials were unable to account for, Ralston says.
"For years, British Columbians have felt that they are getting gouged when they fill up at the pump," Ralston says. "That's why our government asked the BCUC to do an investigation into gasoline prices."
Critics, such as the Opposition Liberals and industry representatives, said the inquiry was flawed because its mandate specifically excluded consideration of the role of provincial taxes in the setting of gas prices.
"The government needs to look at its own policy," LIberal energy critic Peter Milobar said last November when the Fuel Price Transparency Act was introduced.
"They need to look at why they have the highest gas taxes in North America, which is also leading to the highest price at the pump in North America," Milobar said.
