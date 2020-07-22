The Interior Health Authority added another Kelowna eatery to its growing list of locations where patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Late Wednesday, IH said anyone who attended Brown’s Social House on Harvey Avenue on July 13 or July 16-19 is “asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.
“Public health contact tracing is underway, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” the bulletin said.
Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the closest community testing centre.
Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and/or loss of taste or smell.
Milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.
There are now 78 cases linked to the COVID-19 cluster in Kelowna. Sixty-six of those are individuals from Interior Health, while others are from Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health.
“As part of the ongoing investigations, one additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among employees at Kelowna General Hospital, bringing the total number of cases among health-care workers to seven,” IH said.
“Like the initial cases, this is a community case and not acquired in hospital. No patients have been impacted and the risk to patients and staff at the hospital remains low.”