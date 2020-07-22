There are currently at least a handful of active cases of COVID-19 in the North Okanagan.
Starbucks on Anderson Way is closed after two employees tested positive for the disease.
“Please know that we are working closely with local health authorities and taking actions with the health of partners and customers top of mind. We will continue to monitor this closely to take further actions as the situation evolves,” said a statement to The Daily Courier from Starbucks.
The company said both employees were sent home and went to be tested. And the store has been deep cleaned.
“Both partners, and other partners, who have worked in close contact are self-isolating and are being paid for the time they miss during the self-isolation period,” said a statement to local media. “We take seriously our responsibility to keep our partners and customers safe.”
Meanwhile, a Vernon resident has taken to a popular online forum to complain one of his friends has tested positive for COVID-19 – yet that person continued to go out, possibly spreading the virus.
“So a friend of mine tested positive for COVID last week and I know they’re at the beach as I type this,” he posted to Reddit’s Kelowna forum.
“It really miffs me what they’re doing and my wife seems hell-bent on telling some sort of authority what this person is doing.”
The person later updated his post to add the specific beach was Kal Beach. And he said he contacted Interior Health about it.
“I’ve also called this friend and explained how selfish they’re being,” he said. “Hopefully it sticks.”
When contacted by The Daily Courier regarding the complaint, Interior Health said they couldn’t speak to the specific case.