Sheila Paynter

Sheila Paynter, an author, farmer, mother, psychology degree holder, wartime munitions worker and badminton player, also has a great sense of humour, which she displayed in a monthly Westside Weekly column for many years.

 Contributed

Sheila Paynter, the longtime newspaper columnist, author and matriarch of the Paynter family in West Kelowna, has died.

She turned 100 on July 2.

Marci Paynter — Sheila’s daughter-in-law — wrote on Facebook that Sheila died Wednesday after she fell and broke her hip about a week after her birthday.

“She will no longer be in pain,” Marci wrote. “She was an amazing lady and we will all miss her. Rest in peace, Mom, you were a real treasure.”

Sheila wrote a column for Westside Weekly and several books celebrating life on the Westside.

The Paynters also own and operate Paynter’s Fruit Market, and have resided in the valley for decades.