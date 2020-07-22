Sheila Paynter, the longtime newspaper columnist, author and matriarch of the Paynter family in West Kelowna, has died.
She turned 100 on July 2.
Marci Paynter — Sheila’s daughter-in-law — wrote on Facebook that Sheila died Wednesday after she fell and broke her hip about a week after her birthday.
“She will no longer be in pain,” Marci wrote. “She was an amazing lady and we will all miss her. Rest in peace, Mom, you were a real treasure.”
Sheila wrote a column for Westside Weekly and several books celebrating life on the Westside.
The Paynters also own and operate Paynter’s Fruit Market, and have resided in the valley for decades.