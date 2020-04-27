A local advocate for mental-health and concussion awareness will receive a B.C. Achievement Community Award.
Myles Mattila founded the MindRight for Athletes Society, which provides a referral network program for players, coaches and referees to help reduce the stigma and isolation associated with mental-health issues.
Mattila began getting involved in mental health issues as a 16-year-old playing major midget hockey in 2015 and continued his efforts when he joined the junior B Kelowna Chiefs.
He developed the website MindRight.info to help athletes — and anyone in the community — find information about mental health and places where they could seek help.
He has sought to transform young player care by focusing on early intervention and peer-to-peer outreach efforts.
Twenty-five people across the province will receive the award this year from the BC Achievement Foundation.