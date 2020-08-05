Peachland's fire chief praises the way his provincial colleagues responded to a fire near the town early Wednesday.
Chief Dennis Craig says crews from the BC Wildfire Service were quick to get to the scene of the fire, on the north side of Highway 97 C, just west of the Highway 97 interchange.
"They had an incredibly fast response time," Craig said. "We were called in for support, with a tender and a four person crew, but they had things pretty well under control.
"It's good they got there so fast, because it was a creeping ground fire, with open flame visible," Craig said.
A three-person ground attack crew from the BCWS responded first to the fire, which was reported early Wednesday morning. It was burning adjacent to the highway and the road was closed for a time as a result.
Later Wednesday, the fire was described as "being held" by provincial fire information officer Taylor MacDonald.
"We don't expect any further spread due to suppression efforts and the weather forecast," MacDonald said.
Nine firefighters were working the scene midday Wednesday. The fire did not spread beyond two-tenths of a hectare.
It's believed to be human-caused, MacDonald said, but the investigation is continuing.