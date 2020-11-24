Organizers of the inaugural Rotary’s Rudolph Drive Thru Breakfast set for Dec. 3 at the Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road in West Kelowna have put the brakes on the event.
The drive-thru was to raise money for the Westside Salvation Army’s Christmas Gifts of Hope, designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.
After more clarification on Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health orders last week regarding public gatherings, organizers decided to err on the side of caution and halt the drive-thru.
While those getting a hot breakfast by donation would remain in their vehicles and nobody would enter the Heritage Retirement Residence, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary members would be gathering to hand out the breakfasts.
“It’s not the right thing to do,” said Jennifer Henson of the Westside Salvation Army. “We feel like we just want to do our part keeping people home.”
Organizers are not letting the restrictions limit them from helping others, however.
They will continue to ask businesses in the community for sponsorships.
Henson has been amazed as local businesses have stepped up to donate money for Christmas Gifts of Hope.
Salvation Army volunteers have been stretching those dollars by taking advantage of Black Friday sales.
Since the food for the drive-thru breakfast has already been ordered and delivered, people can donate $20 and sponsor a breakfast for someone in need.
The Salvation Army will distribute those sponsored breakfasts two ways.
They will add the breakfasts to a program that provides meals for seniors.
Breakfasts will also be given to families whose children and teens will be receiving gifts from the Westside Salvation Army.
“People can still sponsor a breakfast and instead of them eating it, they get to know that they’re feeding someone in our community,” said Henson.
People can sponsor a breakfast online at westsidesa.ca, by calling 778-484-9790 and in person or by mail at 101 – 3531 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna.
While Henson is saddened the drive-thru breakfast will not move forward this year, she is keeping it in perspective.
“It would be sadder if somebody got COVID because we were trying to do something charitable,” she said.