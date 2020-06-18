The pandemic and a round-up of prolific offenders curbed crime in Kelowna earlier this year, police say.
"A decline in offences commenced in early March. It is believed that this is a result of the apprehension of a small group of property offenders who were very active in the early part of the year," reads a report from Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle going to city council on Monday.
"It is also felt that COVID-19 restrictions imposed in March contributed to the decrease," Mundle says.
Total calls for police assistance from January through May were on par with similar periods in previous years, at 23,150.
But where calls from January through March this year were considerably higher than in 2018 or 2019, they fell below the numbers for previous years in March, April, and May.
There were just under 1,000 property crimes reported in January, but that number fell to less than 800 in April and May.
From January through May, the number of thefts from motor vehicles, reports of mischief or thefts under $5,000, residential break-ins, and thefts were all below levels seen during the same five-month period last year.
On the other hand, business break-ins and reports of fraud and identity so far this year have been slightly higher than in 2019.